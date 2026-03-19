KVNF Regional Newscast: March 19, 2026

Ballots mailed for Montrose City Council election, which will take place on April 7th.

The Forum, a weekly free event held at Colorado Mesa University, hosted all eleven candidates last week. You can check out a recording of the full event on The Forum's YouTube page.

Grand Junction’s primary homeless shelter closes

On Feb. 28, HomewardBound of the Grand Valley permanently shut down its North Avenue shelter. It was the largest-capacity shelter in the city, with space for up to 180 guests during the winter. The Colorado Sun reports that the closure was due to unexpected cuts to state, federal and private funding. Homelessness is on the rise in the area, which means increasing need for shelter space is being met by decreasing availability. Other shelters are unable to fill the void, even as they try to help people secure and maintain permanent housing.

Paonia-based nonprofit Juniper Circle Productions announces its 2026 season

The season is themed around remembrance, renewal and reckoning. The Delta County Independent reports that the organization aims to create space for artists to develop new work while engaging with the North Fork Valley community. The group hopes to create that space through residencies, performances and collaborative projects. Executive Artistic Director Michael Cooper said the organization’s mission is rooted in making creative connections between urban and rural creative communities.

Visits to Mesa Verde National Park were down about 3.4 percent last year compared to the year before.

KSJD's Gail Binley reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio on why park visits have declined, and how special events planned for this year could reverse that trend.

Attorney says ICE pulled over car, arrested client after court appearance in Montrose

On Tuesday, criminal defense attorney Alida Soileau was giving her client a ride after his court appearance. She was pulled over by ICE agents, and her client was removed from the car and arrested. Soileau sat down with KVNF to tell us the story, and comment on the legality of the arrest. KVNF will bring you more reporting on this story, and on ICE activity in the region in the coming weeks.