KVNF Regional Newscast: October 6, 2026

U.S. Supreme Court hears Boulder's climate lawsuit against Suncor and Exxon Mobil

The U.S. Supreme Court opened its new term Oct. 5 with Boulder's climate lawsuit against Suncor and Exxon Mobil, the Colorado Sun reports. The city of Boulder and Boulder County sued the two oil companies in 2018, seeking damages for their contributions to climate change. San Miguel County joined the original suit but was later dropped because it needed to sue in a different state court district. The companies, backed by the Trump administration, argue only federal law can apply. Some conservative justices signaled they'd give that argument significant weight, while some liberal justices appeared to look for ways to let the case continue, according to the Sun. The ruling will decide only whether the case can go to trial in a Colorado state court.

Former Vista Charter School counselor arrested, accused of supplying controlled substances to a 17-year-old

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has arrested Konnie Fries, 40, a former Vista Charter School counselor in Montrose, accused of supplying controlled substances to a 17-year-old, CBI announced Sept. 30. Fries was also a co-responder with Montrose police and the county sheriff's office. The arrest warrant alleges she bought the teen a concentrated kratom derivative known as 7-OH, the Montrose Daily Press reports. CBI says she faces two drug felonies and three misdemeanors; the Daily Press reports formal charges are due by Oct. 15. Fries is free on bond and presumed innocent, and her attorney declined to comment to the Daily Press.

Delta County veterans office helps 33 veterans collect more than $180,000 in back benefits

Delta County's Veterans Service Office has helped 33 local veterans collect about $182,730 in back benefits, according to awards tracked through Sept. 28 by Veterans Service Officer ArJay Rini. Rini, a Marine Corps veteran, reports helping 197 veterans and completing 1,603 forms since taking the job. "That's 100% the Veterans' money," Rini said. "None of it goes to me or the VA; it goes into their pocket and back into the community." Help is free, by appointment at 970-874-2082.

Ballots for the Nov. 3 election go out in Delta, Montrose and Ouray counties

Delta County planned to start mailing ballots Oct. 5 and to open its 24-hour drop boxes the same day. Montrose County says its ballots go out the week of Oct. 5. Ouray County hasn't posted a mailing date, but the Secretary of State says every county must mail ballots by Friday, Oct. 9. In-person voting opens Oct. 19 in Delta, at the Montrose County Elections Office and at the Ouray County Courthouse; Montrose County adds the Naturita Community Library Oct. 29. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 3; postmarks don't count. Check your registration at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Peter Heller to join a talk-back after The Dog Stars screening in Paonia

The Paonia Literary Project, the nonprofit arm of Paonia Books, is hosting three showings of The Dog Stars, Ridley Scott's new film of Peter Heller's 2012 novel, at the Paradise Theatre in Paonia. Heller, who has a home in Paonia, joins a talk-back after the first showing, Friday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m. Signed books will be given away at the 2 p.m. showings Oct. 24 and 25.

West Elk coal mine is nearly four times over its VOC air pollution limit, state says

State air regulators say the West Elk coal mine near Somerset put out nearly four times the volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, its air permit allows over the 12 months ending in May, and they've warned the mine that sanctions may follow. The mine also vents methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and environmental groups want the state to order it to install the best available control technology. Brody Wilson talked with Colorado Sun environment writer Michael Booth and with Auden Schendler, who co-owns a mine near Paonia where methane is burned for carbon credits. Read and hear the full story.

