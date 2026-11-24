Montrose hires 4 new police officers; Delta County will have a new Delta County Undersheriff

The Montrose Police Department has hired four new officers to fill vacancies. Officers Bradley Levins, Gloria Salgado, Jose Paredes, and Dalton Post were officially sworn in during a ceremony held at the Montrose County Events Center last week.

During the ceremony, Police Chief Blaine Hall said the new officers have a high level of support from city administrators, staff, City Councilors, and Montrose residents – but maintaining that support requires local police officers to hold themselves to the highest personal standards, both on and off duty.

And in law enforcement news out of Delta, Sheriff-elect Quinn Archibeque has chosen Detective Sergeant Tyler Becker to serve as Delta County Undersheriff when Archibeque takes office in January. The county says Becker has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience, including more than 12 years with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.

State officials tell schools not to verify students' biological sex to determine sports eligibility

New guidance from the Colorado Department of Education says schools should not investigate a student’s biological sex in order to comply with a recently-passed ballot measure. Proposition 134 seeks to bar transgender athletes from competing on school sports teams aligned with their gender identity.

Chalkbeat reports that the guidance tells schools that they should not inspect a student’s body, request photographs of a student’s body, ask for DNA or genetic testing, require physical exams to determine sex, require affidavits related to a student’s reproductive system, or question students about intimate medical information.

According to Chalkbeat, this guidance frees schools from the controversial task of verifying students’ sex. But it may anger supporters of the ballot measures. While campaigning for Prop 134, backers said biological sex could be determined by a cheek swab DNA test or a doctor’s note.

Nitrate pollution raising environmental and health concerns

A coalition of environmental and public health groups say the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s standards for nitrate pollution are not protecting the health of Americans. In Colorado, that includes nearly 1.3 million people. Now, advocates want the EPA to redefine its standards. Our Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel reports.

Delta Health CEO Nick Colleran on leading Delta Health

Six months ago Delta Health named Nicholas Colleran, as Chief Executive Officer of the 49 bed hospital and health clinics in Delta County. In his short time at the helm, the hospital has turned a 3 million dollar deficit into a 5 million dollar profit.

Colleran joined Delta Health as Chief Operating Officer in December 2024. In March 2026 he became the Interim CEO following the departure of Johnathan Cohee.

Colleran, who holds both a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, provided steady operational and strategic leadership through a period of significant organizational transformation for the rural healthcare provider.

For KVNF, Lisa Young spoke with the new CEO on changes at the hospital as well as his vision for the future.