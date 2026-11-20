"We owe the people of Paonia clarity": trustees want better numbers on trash service

Paonia's trustees aren't ready to decide the future of the town's trash service, which the board has been weighing whether to suspend. At a budget work session Wednesday, interim town administrator Greg Sund suggested backing off that idea for now and taking more time to study it. Sund said covering the service's costs, with a new truck and replacement dumpsters, would take about $600,000 a year, and that many rates would have to double. Trustees said staff are still giving them conflicting accounts of the service's records. "We owe the people of Paonia clarity on this system," Trustee Calla Rose Ostrander said. The board takes it up again Nov. 30.

Resident's complaint puts Paonia school zone safety on the board's radar

A Paonia resident wrote to the town board last week about a lack of police in the town's school zones. At Wednesday's work session, a trustee read aloud the reply sent to that resident. It said Police Chief Garrett Henderson told the board no policy had changed, but that staffing and scheduling had after the former chief retired. It said Henderson has since told the day-shift officer to be in the school zones at the start of each shift. The trustee plans to ask that school zone safety go on an upcoming agenda.

Community funds in Delta County award $65,625, with KVNF among the recipients

The Western Colorado Community Foundation says two community funds in Delta County have awarded their latest grants. The West Elk Community Fund awarded $46,375 to 15 nonprofits serving Paonia, Hotchkiss and Crawford. The Surface Creek Community Fund awarded $19,250 to 13 nonprofits serving Cedaredge, Orchard City and nearby communities. KVNF is among the recipients of both, and of the Delta Community Fund. Those grants support KVNF News, including this newscast.

CDOT aims to reopen Wolf Creek Pass and Colorado 151 before Thanksgiving

The Colorado Department of Transportation said Wednesday it is on track to reopen two flood-damaged highways within days, ahead of Thanksgiving: U.S. 160 over Wolf Creek Pass, and Colorado 151 between Ignacio and Pagosa Springs. The U.S. 160 bridge over the Piedra River collapsed in the flooding. CDOT expects one lane of alternating traffic there shortly after Thanksgiving and two-way traffic before spring. The agency's preliminary estimate for rebuilding flood-damaged roads is $156 million. COtrip has current conditions.

How wildlife managers protected Durango's fish hatchery during the floods

Those floods also put fish at risk. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff stacked sandbags and boards and ran portable pumps to protect the Durango State Fish Hatchery on the Animas River, and moved a population of rare San Juan cutthroat trout to safety. After the water receded, the agency stocked just under 3,000 trout in the Animas to help rebuild the fishery.

— Julia Caulfield, KOTO, for Rocky Mountain Community Radio

Ouray district ranger on what comes next for the Gold Mountain Fire burn area

The Gold Mountain Fire burned nearly 40,000 acres of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests after it was discovered June 27 near Ouray. A Burned Area Emergency Response team has assessed the damage, and KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Ouray District Ranger Dana Gardunio about what it found.

About 8% of the burned area experienced high burn severity, mostly in the southwest, where the fire started. The forest says the fire damaged 26 miles of roads and 45 miles of trails. "A lot of the areas still remain closed," Gardunio said, and probably will "for perhaps even a few years."

Vegetation is already coming back in less severely burned areas, Gardunio said, though the same rain raises the risk of flooding below the burn. The forest lifted its area closure in September; six roads and 24 trails inside the burn remain closed through May 31. The full conversation airs on Local Motion next week. More of KVNF's Gold Mountain Fire coverage.

