Covid and flu rates on the rise

Covid rates have been rising steadily across Colorado, according to data from the state’s wastewater surveillance program.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment collaborates with 22 wastewater utilities across the state to test for infectious pathogens, including Covid, the flu, measles, West Nile virus, and others. The program tests the concentration of these particles in wastewater, giving researchers a better understanding of infectious rates. Currently, 19 out of 22 of the locations are seeing steady increases in the presence of covid particles. That includes the City of Montrose Wastewater Treatment Facility, which started testing earlier this year.

Flu season is also in full swing, with hospitalizations rising each week for the last three months. That’s faster than last year’s flu season, which hit state records.

The state dashboard indicates that only about a quarter of Coloradans have gotten the flu shot this year– that means 3 out of 4 have skipped it. Covid-19 vaccination rates are even lower– only about 11% of Colorado residents got this year’s shot.

Both are running slightly ahead of last year, but some demographic groups continue to lag. Only about 7% of Hispanic Coloradans got vaccinated.

Couple killed in collision with cattle hauler on Highway 141

The Colorado State Patrol reported that two people were killed in a collision with a cattle hauler on Highway 141 between Naturita and Slick Rock. Investigators say the couple, identified as 42-year-old Larry Carter and 43-year old Angela Carter, were reportedly scouting for their elk hunt at the time of the crash. The Carters were turning left onto a county road when a Freightliner cattle hauler behind it attempted to pass, resulting in a deadly collision. The driver of the truck was not injured, and there weren’t any animals on the trailer.

Friends of the Carters have set up a GoFundMe to support the couple’s two children.

Activists raise alarm about data centers on public lands

Environmental advocates are worried about the Department of Interior permitting data centers on federal public lands or selling the land to big tech companies.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline brings us the details.

High grocery prices impact Thanksgiving

The cost of serving a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner for a table of 10 people is 58-dollars and 63-cents. That’s up by 6% from last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. Turkey, milk, rolls and cranberries are all driving up the tally. Staying on budget can feel just as tricky as getting the turkey fully cooked. As Mariel Day reports for our Mountain West News Bureau, some shoppers are cutting corners to save on their holiday meals.

If you’re struggling with the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner or just want to connect with others during the holiday, consider attending the Montrose Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Friendship Hall. The organization behind the event, Montrose Community Dinners, says its goal is to ensure that no one in our local community misses out on a Thanksgiving dinner complete with all the trimmings. Delivery will also be offered within Montrose County. You can learn more at montrosecommunitydinners.com .

Officials working to find housing for thousands of displaced residents in Four Corners region

Moving down to the Four Corners, flooding over the past month has displaced thousands of families across the region.

With winter on the way, county and state officials are working to find housing resources for residents who need long-term options.

KSUT’s Adam Burke brings us the story.