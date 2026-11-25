UC fellowship brings OB/GYN residents to Montrose

A new partnership between Montrose Regional Health and the University of Colorado is bringing future OB/GYN physicians to the Western Slope. Third-year residents in UC’s Anschutz Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology are now being offered a five-week residency rotation at Alpine Women’s Centre. The program introduces future OB/GYN physicians to rural healthcare while providing hands-on clinical experience. A statement from MRH says that the program creates opportunities to build relationships with future OB/GYN specialists and support physician recruitment efforts. That’s an important part of maintaining access to women's healthcare in western Colorado. The next resident will start in January 2027.

Gold Mountain Fire fully contained

This past summer saw a series of massive wildfires, some of which turned deadly.

The Gold Mountain Fire, which burned almost 40,000 acres north of Ouray, has finally reached 100% containment. Though active flames may have died earlier in the fall, the forest service must determine that no heat remains within the fire perimeter in order to declare that the fire is out. That work was completed by ground crews and heat-detection flights.

With the fire fully contained, some area closures are being lifted. You can view a map at the webpost for today’s newscast at KVNF.org

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests says that although active fire activity has ended, the public should be aware that burn scar areas can continue to present hazards. Visitors should use caution around the burn scar due to compromised ground conditions, fire-weakened trees and the potential for slides, debris flows and other hazards during precipitation events.

The public may continue to see fire resources in the area as patrols and monitoring occur as needed. Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) assessments and other recovery activities may also continue in the area.

Hotchkiss Board of Trustees grant zoning approval, special licenses; debate moving savings into a COLOTRUST+

The Hotchkiss Board of Trustees tackled a busy agenda at its mid November meeting. For KVNF, Lisa Young has the details. The board granted final zoning approval for a resident to run a taxidermy shop out of his backyard building, approved an annual donation to the North Fork Valley Children's Christmas Party, and approved a special liquor license for the Delta Livestock Association's annual party.

Town Administrator Kimberly States proposed moving $2.1 million in sales tax savings into a COLOTRUST+ to boost interest earning. The proposal was tabled for a later meeting.

A conversation with author Peter Heller

Heller published his first novel in 2012, titled The Dog Stars. It’s set in post-apocalyptic Colorado, where a pilot named Hig has survived a devastating flu pandemic. The novel was adapted into a high-budget film directed by Ridley Scott.

Heller made his way back to Paonia last month for a sold-out screening of the film at the Paradise Theater. KVNF’s Ashley Krest had a chance to sit down with Heller.