KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021
  • Delta County Health Department reactivates dashboard as 4 women died from COVID last week
  • As foreclosure filings increase, Colorado homeowners can access up to 3 months of payment assistance
  • Carolyn Payne, a volunteer for the Delta chapter of Altrusa, explains how to support the 'First Apartment' shower, outfitting CASA's new home for youth emancipating from foster care
  • As green burials are becoming more popular, Kate Redmond speaks with two women launching a new green burial nonprofit in the North Fork Valley

Credit Courtesy of Janice Thorup

  

You can reach Carolyn Ringo by emailing carolyn [at] carolynringo [dot] com and Janice Thorup by emailing janice [dot] thorup [at] gmail [dot] com. They are hosting upcoming workshops at the Paonia Library. A sessions on Making End-of-Life Decisions is Wednesday, November 17th at 6:30pm. A session on Establishing a Green Burial Preserve in the North Fork Valley is Tuesday, December 7th at 6:30pm.

Related Content

Youth Aging Out of Foster Care Find Support in Montrose

By Laura Palmisano Oct 7, 2021
Laura Palmisano

Imagine turning 18 and finding yourself aged out of the foster care system. You don't have the resources to support yourself and now face homelessness. There's a program in Montrose aimed at helping youth in this situation. As Laura Palmisano reports, CASA is providing affordable housing along with support and guidance. This story is part of a Rocky Mountain Community Radio reporting collaboration on affordable housing, funded by the Solutions Journalism Network.

What's Next for CASA + Delta County Citizen Report Shares Updates

By Apr 6, 2021
Alan Wells

This week we hear from Carlton Mason, CEO for CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 7th Judicial District, helping to break the cycle of child abuse and neglect through prevention, advocacy, and interaction. Then blogger JoAnn Kalenak of the nonprofit Delta County Citizen Report talks about the future of the Delta library, recycling, junkyards, transparency, the mask mandate, and other stories she covers in her newsletter.

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 8, 2021

By & Nov 8, 2021
Gavin Dahl

  • Kerry Donovan ends campaign to challenge Lauren Boebert in CD3
  • Gun-toting provocateur Lori Saine running for Congress in new CD8
  • COGCC issues controversial plan for orphan & inactive wells
  • Water for Colorado coalition applauds infrastructure package, offers 10 strategies for climate resilience in Colorado River basin
  • Senator Michael Bennet describes his legislation to establish a minimum tax rate on big corporations, increasing investment in forestry and conservation, & supporting rural hospitals