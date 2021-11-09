KVNF Regional Newscast: November 9, 2021

- Delta County Health Department reactivates dashboard as 4 women died from COVID last week
- As foreclosure filings increase, Colorado homeowners can access up to 3 months of payment assistance
- Carolyn Payne, a volunteer for the Delta chapter of Altrusa, explains how to support the 'First Apartment' shower, outfitting CASA's new home for youth emancipating from foster care
- As green burials are becoming more popular, Kate Redmond speaks with two women launching a new green burial nonprofit in the North Fork Valley
You can reach Carolyn Ringo by emailing carolyn [at] carolynringo [dot] com and Janice Thorup by emailing janice [dot] thorup [at] gmail [dot] com. They are hosting upcoming workshops at the Paonia Library. A sessions on Making End-of-Life Decisions is Wednesday, November 17th at 6:30pm. A session on Establishing a Green Burial Preserve in the North Fork Valley is Tuesday, December 7th at 6:30pm.