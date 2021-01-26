Local Motion: Allan Savory

The 9th Annual Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum was held virtually on January 23nd - 23rd. This year's Keynote Speaker was Zimbabwean Ecologist Allan Savory of the Savory Institute.

KVNF's Kori Stanton attended the virtual event and in this 'Local Motion' she brings you sound bites from Allan Savory's presentation on "Hope for Humanity in Holistic Management." A big thank you to all of the organizers from Western Colorado's Food and Farm Forum for collaborating on this program and for inviting KVNF to virtually attend.

This Local Motion features parts of Allan Savory's presentation "Hope for Humanity in Holistic Management" from the 9th Annual Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum.

Allan Savory was born in Zimbabwe and educated in South Africa. In the 1960s he made a significant breakthrough in understanding what was causing the degradation and desertification of the world’s grassland ecosystems and, as a resource management consultant, worked with numerous managers on four continents to develop sustainable solutions.

In 1992 Savory and his wife, Jody Butterfield, formed a non-profit organization in Zimbabwe, the Africa Centre for Holistic Management, AND In 2009 Savory, Butterfield, and a group of colleagues co-founded the Savory Institute in Boulder, Colorado to serve the world through an international network of entrepreneurial innovators and leaders committed to serving their regions with the highest standards of Holistic Management training and implementation support.

In 2013 Savory did a Ted Talk on "How to Fight Desertification and Reverse Climate Change." The video has received over 7 million views, and in 2014 was voted one of the 50 most intriguing Ted Talks of all time.