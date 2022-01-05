KVNF Regional Newscast: January 5, 2022

Despite heavy snow in the North Fork Valley, a motorist braving the weather to drive to Carbondale on New Year’s Eve didn't make it. But she was rescued the next morning on McClure Pass. Kate Redmond tracks down the details. Delta County redraws its district maps every ten years according to population changes as reflected in the Census. Even though the county has seen plenty of real estate changing hands the past decade, overall population numbers have not changed that much. Plus, scientists say climate change created perfect conditions for last week’s wildfire in Boulder County.

