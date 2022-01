Affordable housing in Paonia is an urgent need. But the Board of Trustees put off a preliminary grant application to address it because of even more urgent issues. Kate Redmond speaks with Mayor Mary Bachran to learn more. Plus, the next story in our Rocky Mountain Community Radio reporting collaborative on the transition away from fossil fuels comes from Kyle Mackie at KHOL. Construction is underway in Wyoming on what will be the country’s largest wind farm, but a federal agency is stalling a key aspect of the development.

