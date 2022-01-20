KVNF Regional Newscast: January 20, 2022

Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience. You can always stream static free here at KVNF.org
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
It has taken less than a week of their new legislative session for Colorado lawmakers to start shouting matches. Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz explains. Plus, fire mitigation efforts such as forest thinning are becoming more important, but a lot of wood ends up in landfills. KSUT’s Sarah Flower visited the facility of a Durango company, working to change that, for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions.