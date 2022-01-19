KVNF Regional Newscast: January 19, 2022

Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience. You can always stream static free here at KVNF.org
Delta County Planning Commission approves DMEA's Garnet Mesa solar project for a second time
Montrose County School District staffers Matt Jenkins and Jacob Price presented to the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs last week, asserting Johnson Elementary's Thunderbird mascot is not derogatory
Meanwhile the Lamar and Yuma School Districts will have to change their Savages and Tribe mascots
New data shows driving under the influence of alcohol is five times more prevalent than marijuana-impaired driving in Colorado
Scott Franz reports it took less than a week of the new legislative session for Colorado lawmakers to start shouting
KSUT's Sarah Flower visited a facility in Durango working to keep wood from fire mitigation efforts from ending up in landfills
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
The 10th annual Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum takes place at the Montrose Pavilion this coming Friday and Saturday. As the microbiome health of soil is becoming better understood, Kate Redmond speaks leading soil scientist Kris Nichols, one of the presenters this weekend.