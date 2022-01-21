KVNF Regional Newscast: January 21, 2022

Delta County reports COVID positivity rate has skyrocketed to 28%
Montrose County School Board members will approve new mascots for Montrose High and Centennial Middle at a special session on Tuesday with Storm, Bulls, Raptors, Mountain Lions, Mavericks, Mustangs & Red Hawks in the running
Spencer Hurt, from Fruita, has received the Churchill Scholarship to study astronomy at Cambridge University
Mountain Coal Company commits to burning off methane through flaring at West Elk Mine in the upper North Fork Valley, in settlement with conservation groups approved by federal judge this week
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) spoke out yesterday in support of striking King Soopers employees on the Front Range
Scott Franz reports Colorado lawmakers have already introduced more than 160 bills
Kate Redmond reports on COGCC meetings in Denver this week, drafting new financial assistance rules for oil and gas wells, shaped in part by public comment
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
Town councils not only represent citizens, they have significant influence in shaping the direction of municipalities. Board of trustees elections are coming up on April 5th in towns within KVNF’s listening area, including Paonia, Hotchkiss, Crawford, Cedaredge, and Norwood. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, as the Biden Administration speeds up the transition away from fossil fuels to combat climate change, many battles between conservationists and business interests are being waged over federal lands. For our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration, Will Walkey reports from KHOL in Wyoming, where millions of acres and thousands of livelihoods are at stake.