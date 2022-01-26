© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 26, 2022

Published January 26, 2022 at 8:23 AM MST
UMUsolarproject_panelrows.jpg
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KSJD
The tribe’s current community-level solar project covers about four and a half acres.
  • A CenturyLink fiber line was damaged, knocking out cellular & Internet service to most of Ouray County and parts of San Miguel County, including emergency 911 calls for Tuesday afternoon and evening before being restored
  • Colorado has delivered 1.7 million free KN95 and surgical grade masks to 386 distribution points across the state
  • Delta County public information officer Darnell Place-Wise reports the COVID positivity rate is an "outrageously high 21.2%" as vaccine misinformation continues to spread as well
  • Delta Health board votes to place TABOR question on the ballot this May, to raise additional funds
  • Gavin Dahl reports Montrose County School District voted Tuesday to change the Montrose High School mascot from the Indians to the Red Hawks and Centennial Middle School’s mascot from the Braves to the Bears
  • KSJD's Lucas Brady Woods reports the Ute Mountain Ute tribe is turning to solar generation for members and infrastructure, and plans to generate power that can be sold to supplant lost revenues from fossil fuel production

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
