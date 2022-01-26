KVNF Regional Newscast: January 26, 2022

A CenturyLink fiber line was damaged, knocking out cellular & Internet service to most of Ouray County and parts of San Miguel County, including emergency 911 calls for Tuesday afternoon and evening before being restored
Colorado has delivered 1.7 million free KN95 and surgical grade masks to 386 distribution points across the state
Delta County public information officer Darnell Place-Wise reports the COVID positivity rate is an "outrageously high 21.2%" as vaccine misinformation continues to spread as well
Delta Health board votes to place TABOR question on the ballot this May, to raise additional funds
Gavin Dahl reports Montrose County School District voted Tuesday to change the Montrose High School mascot from the Indians to the Red Hawks and Centennial Middle School’s mascot from the Braves to the Bears
KSJD's Lucas Brady Woods reports the Ute Mountain Ute tribe is turning to solar generation for members and infrastructure, and plans to generate power that can be sold to supplant lost revenues from fossil fuel production
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Farming is challenging. A forum in Montrose this past weekend brought practical information for participants to weather the changing industry. Kate Redmond has more. Plus, families are struggling with the loss of financial aid, after a temporary expansion of the Child Tax Credit expired. But some lawmakers in our region want to make that policy permanent. Bert Johnson with the Mountain West News Bureau reports.