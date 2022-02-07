KVNF Regional Newscast: February 7, 2022

Region 10 in Montrose builds community by providing senior services and regional development support across our listening area. Now they are joining forces with Habitat for Humanity, not for new home building, but for home maintenance and repair for people over 55. Kate Redmond speaks with their community coordinator. Plus, students at Fort Lewis College are learning about climate change and how to transition away from using fossil fuels. KDUR’s Sarah Flower reports.

Listen • 8:10