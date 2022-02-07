© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 7, 2022

Published February 7, 2022 at 8:12 AM MST
Michael Stoddard
KZMU
A molten salt nuclear reactor research lab is seen at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. A similar but larger version is planned for the San Rafael Research Center in Emery County, Utah.
  • Local parent tells Montrose Press the new forest preschool opening this fall is 'like a dream come true'
  • Kate Redmond reports a new online driver's ed company is updating dull training manuals for new drivers
  • KZMU's Justin Higginbottom looks at a molten salt nuclear reactor that could be the future of power

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast MCSDMontrose County School DistrictOuter Rangewinter drivingKZMUJustin HigginbottomutahFossil Fuel Reporting CollaborationRMCRRocky Mountain Community Radio Coalition
    Region 10 in Montrose builds community by providing senior services and regional development support across our listening area. Now they are joining forces with Habitat for Humanity, not for new home building, but for home maintenance and repair for people over 55. Kate Redmond speaks with their community coordinator. Plus, students at Fort Lewis College are learning about climate change and how to transition away from using fossil fuels. KDUR’s Sarah Flower reports.