KVNF Regional Newscast: February 21, 2022

Law enforcement has made an arrest of a man in Idaho connected with the double murder in Paonia from two weeks ago. Plus, Kate Redmond reports Colorado’s wolf reintroduction got a surprise assist from a family of wolves who wandered over state lines from Wyoming, giving Parks and Wildlife officers an opportunity to collar them and study their movements. Then, for Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s journalism collaboration, KGNU’s Hannah Leigh Myers reports 169 low-income essential workers in Colorado are using eBikes paid for by the state. The Can Do Colorado eBike pilot program appears to be a hit with participants and a positive step in the transition away from fossil fuels.

