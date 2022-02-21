© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 21, 2022

Published February 21, 2022 at 7:59 AM MST
Governor Jared Polis
  • Town of Cedaredge election features two candidates for mayor, six candidates for four trustee seats
  • Town of Orchard City is canceling its election because three candidates are running for three seats
  • Town of Paonia will hold an election with four candidates for four seats so voters can determine who gets 4-year terms, and who gets 2-year terms
  • Kate Redmond reports DCCR is suing Delta County for failing to turn over records requests under CORA
  • Gov. Jared Polis speaks to Gavin Dahl about his re-election campaign

KVNF Regional Newscast CedaredgeOrchard CityPaonia2022 ElectionDelta County Citizen ReportJoAnn KalenakDelta CountyGovernor PolisCOVID-19Wildfires
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
