KVNF Regional Newscast: February 18, 2022

Delta County might be adding to its fleet of vehicles by buying a semi-truck to haul dumpsters. Kate Redmond reports from the County Commissioner meeting. Plus, most Crested Butte residents want to fight climate change. But some people weren’t happy with the purchase of a new electric vehicle by local law enforcement. For our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions, KBUT’s Christopher Biddle reports on what might have caused the backlash.

Listen • 8:10