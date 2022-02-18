KVNF Regional Newscast: February 18, 2022

A suspect in recent the Paonia murders is now in custody
Kate Redmond reports wolf reintroduction in Colorado got a surprise assist thanks to a family of wolves crossing into the state from Wyoming, giving CPW an opportunity to collar and study their movements
For our RMCR collaboration, KGNU's Hannah Leigh Myers reports the Can Do Colorado eBike pilot program is a positive step in the transition away from fossil fuels
Delta County might be adding to its fleet of vehicles by buying a semi-truck to haul dumpsters. Kate Redmond reports from the County Commissioner meeting. Plus, most Crested Butte residents want to fight climate change. But some people weren’t happy with the purchase of a new electric vehicle by local law enforcement. For our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions, KBUT’s Christopher Biddle reports on what might have caused the backlash.