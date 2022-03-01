KVNF Regional Newscast: March 1, 2022

Colorado will receive $385M to fight opioid epidemic as part of national settlement with 3 pharma distributors
Nathaniel Smith, 27, of Colorado Springs and two dogs died in avalanche near Marble on Friday
Hacker exposed 200 attendees of Democratic Party candidate forum to child pornography on Saturday
Precinct caucuses, coordinated by political parties, get underway this week in Colorado
Delta County School District will now treat COVID like other infections diseases
Lisa Young reports Delta Health approved sales tax increase ballot item at their meeting last night
Kate Redmond reports on last week's Paonia Trustee meeting, including Tamie Meck's sudden resignation *CORRECTION*: A speaker identified in this story as Christina Patterson was in fact her sister Sherin Patterson
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
A proposed diversion to carry water out of the San Luis Valley and into Douglas County is drawing opposition from farmers, environmentalists, and politicians like U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. If approved, it would transfer over 20,000 acre feet per year of groundwater from underneath Great Sand Dunes National Park and Baca National Wildlife Refuge to the Front Range. Plus, last week in Delta 20 members of local law enforcement joined staffers from the nonprofit Center for Mental Health, to participate in Crisis Intervention Training. Retired sergeant Jeff Santelli and his coaches wrapped up week-long sessions with role-playing scenarios to give participants practice handling crisis situations. Gavin Dahl reports.