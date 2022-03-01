© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 1, 2022

Published March 1, 2022 at 1:51 PM MST
SuzanneWatson-Photograph.png
Suzanne Watson
/
Community members discovered these piles of discarded items on Town of Paonia property near the wastewater treatment plant on October 9, 2021.
  • Colorado PERA divesting $7.2M from a Russian bank
  • Colorado will receive $385M to fight opioid epidemic as part of national settlement with 3 pharma distributors
  • Nathaniel Smith, 27, of Colorado Springs and two dogs died in avalanche near Marble on Friday
  • Hacker exposed 200 attendees of Democratic Party candidate forum to child pornography on Saturday
  • Precinct caucuses, coordinated by political parties, get underway this week in Colorado
  • Delta County School District will now treat COVID like other infections diseases
  • Lisa Young reports Delta Health approved sales tax increase ballot item at their meeting last night
  • Kate Redmond reports on last week's Paonia Trustee meeting, including Tamie Meck's sudden resignation *CORRECTION*: A speaker identified in this story as Christina Patterson was in fact her sister Sherin Patterson

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Opioid SettlementAvalanche DeathsDemocratsCD3Colorado caucusesDelta County School DistrictCOVID-19Delta HealthLisa YoungPaoniaPaonia waterTamie MeckBriana GreerThomas Markle
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
Related Content
  • CIT-GavinDahlKVNF.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: February 28, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    A proposed diversion to carry water out of the San Luis Valley and into Douglas County is drawing opposition from farmers, environmentalists, and politicians like U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. If approved, it would transfer over 20,000 acre feet per year of groundwater from underneath Great Sand Dunes National Park and Baca National Wildlife Refuge to the Front Range. Plus, last week in Delta 20 members of local law enforcement joined staffers from the nonprofit Center for Mental Health, to participate in Crisis Intervention Training. Retired sergeant Jeff Santelli and his coaches wrapped up week-long sessions with role-playing scenarios to give participants practice handling crisis situations. Gavin Dahl reports.