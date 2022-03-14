© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 14, 2022

Published March 14, 2022 at 8:01 AM MDT
MarinaZimmerman-KVNF.png
Gavin Dahl
KVNF
Republican candidate Marina Zimmerman speaks to KVNF via Zoom on March 11, 2022.
  • Colorado Republicans used stall tactics to drag out debates on the Reproductive Health Equity Act longer than any other bill in 25 years at the State Capitol before it passed along party lines
  • COGCC preserved buffer zone between oil & gas wells and residential homes, making the 2000-foot setback requirement a precedent
  • The public defender for murder suspect Mark Burns has filed a motion for bill of particulars with DA
  • My Place Pub in Delta relinquished the bar to the state to pay off federal, state, and local back taxes
  • Kate Redmond reports locals have found a novel way to support Ukrainians during Russian invasion
  • Gavin Dahl speaks to Republican Marina Zimmerman who is challenging Lauren Boebert in the Republican primary

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast 2022 ElectionCD3Third Congressional DistrictRepublican PartyLauren BoebertMarina Zimmermanabortion2022 Legislative SessionCOGCCOil & GasUkraineAirbnb
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
