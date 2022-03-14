KVNF Regional Newscast: March 14, 2022
- Colorado Republicans used stall tactics to drag out debates on the Reproductive Health Equity Act longer than any other bill in 25 years at the State Capitol before it passed along party lines
- COGCC preserved buffer zone between oil & gas wells and residential homes, making the 2000-foot setback requirement a precedent
- The public defender for murder suspect Mark Burns has filed a motion for bill of particulars with DA
- My Place Pub in Delta relinquished the bar to the state to pay off federal, state, and local back taxes
- Kate Redmond reports locals have found a novel way to support Ukrainians during Russian invasion
- Gavin Dahl speaks to Republican Marina Zimmerman who is challenging Lauren Boebert in the Republican primary