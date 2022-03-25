© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_300-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 25, 2022

Published March 25, 2022 at 11:15 AM MDT
kyndall-feature.jpeg
Emily Anderson
/
Delta Paw Print
Annabelle Kraai steps up to plate during a varsity softball game.
  • Colorado now publishing school-level COVID vaccination data on a new statewide dashboard
  • Montrose County School Board reviewed a master capital plan at their Tuesday work session with big future projects in mind, like replacing Montrose High, expanding Peak Virtual Academy, renovating Centennial Middle
  • Scott Franz reports Colorado lawmakers are unveiling a bipartisan bill to help prevent deaths from fentanyl by increasing criminal penalties for distribution
  • Kate Redmond reports Colorado's beef industry is continuing a pandemic-era program to help help feed hungry kids
  • Gavin Dahl speaks with Delta High School freshman Juliana Stagner who wrote recently for The Paw Print student newspaper about gender inequality in sports

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast COVID-19cdpheCOVID DashboardMCSDMontrose County School DistrictScott FranzCapCovCapitol CoveragefentanylFood InsecurityDelta High SchoolPaw Print
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
Related Content
  • SenMichaelBennet.png
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 24, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Kate Redmond speaks with Democratic U.S. Senator Michael Bennet about priorities he was able to include in the 1.5 trillion dollar omnibus bill passed by Congress, despite opposition by Colorado's Republican Congress members. Plus, Colorado Democrats are sending Governor Jared Polis a bill that aims to protect unrestricted access to abortions after dozens of hours of debate at the State Capitol.