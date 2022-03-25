KVNF Regional Newscast: March 25, 2022
- Colorado now publishing school-level COVID vaccination data on a new statewide dashboard
- Montrose County School Board reviewed a master capital plan at their Tuesday work session with big future projects in mind, like replacing Montrose High, expanding Peak Virtual Academy, renovating Centennial Middle
- Scott Franz reports Colorado lawmakers are unveiling a bipartisan bill to help prevent deaths from fentanyl by increasing criminal penalties for distribution
- Kate Redmond reports Colorado's beef industry is continuing a pandemic-era program to help help feed hungry kids
- Gavin Dahl speaks with Delta High School freshman Juliana Stagner who wrote recently for The Paw Print student newspaper about gender inequality in sports