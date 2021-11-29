-
This week on Talkin Music, we’ve got interviews and a live performance shared by stations in the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition. KZMU's Crystal Bunch interviews Boston reggae band The Elovaters. KOTO's Julia Caulfield speaks to Telluride songwriter Emily Scott Robinson. And KDNK's Amy Kimberly hosts Paonia band Bracken Creek for a live in-studio performance.
KVNF station manager Ashley Krest, news director Gavin Dahl, and news reporter Kate Redmond attended the annual Rocky Mountain Community Radio conference…
Colorado COVID hospitalizations at highest point of 2021Outbreaks in Colorado schools have risen for 8 weeks in a row with 3000 children testing positive…
This week on Wildcard, nine stories from around the region, produced by reporters at KVNF's partner stations in the Rocky Mountain Community Radio…
Highway 50 returns to regular closures Sept 1July the hottest month ever recordedResearch shows wildfire smoke harmful to dairy cowsColorado will require…
Colorado's 38th Governor Richard Lamm died on July 29, 2021. This week on Local Motion, we listen back to a conversation from May 2019 with Dr. Will Evans…
Journalist & former Telluride resident Danny Fenster has contracted COVID in a Burmese prisonDelta variant of COVID showing up not only in Mesa County,…
This week on Local Motion, we hear part 2 of a series produced by KDNK and Carbondale Arts in anticipation of the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair…
This week on Local Motion, we hear a special program produced by KDNK and Carbondale Arts, in anticipation of the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair,…
Talking Gourds Poetry Program presents Partridge Boswell at Bardic Trails tomorrowEnergy Secretary Jennifer Granholm promotes transition away from fossil…