Local Motion: Preserving a Teton Icon

This week we hear from reporter Will Walkey at our RMCR partner station KHOL in Jackson about a controversy examining the very core of what it means for humans to interact with public lands. A small population of bighorn sheep persists in the Teton range during the winter under impossible conditions, often above 10,000 feet. Local wildlife biologists, who have been painstakingly tracking the population for decades, say the herd is in danger and are proposing backcountry closures to try and give the sheep some space. This effort to conserve the herd is pitting some skiers against conservationists in emotional public discourse. This podcast is part of a series from KHOL and Stio called Facets: Voices of the Mountain Life.