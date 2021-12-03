The Elovaters, Emily Scott Robinson, Bracken Creek featured on Talkin Music
Published December 3, 2021 at 8:20 AM MST
This week on Talkin Music, we’ve got interviews and a live performance shared by stations in the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition. KZMU's Crystal Bunch interviews Boston reggae band The Elovaters. KOTO's Julia Caulfield speaks to Telluride songwriter Emily Scott Robinson. And KDNK's Amy Kimberly hosts Paonia band Bracken Creek for a live in-studio performance.
