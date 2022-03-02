© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Colin Wilhelm

    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 2, 2022
    We begin a series of interviews with candidates for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. Up first, Kate Redmond speaks to Democrat Colin Wilhelm of Glenwood Springs. Meanwhile, Republicans filed a new federal lawsuit last week seeking to prevent unaffiliated voters from voting in the Republican primary this June.
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 2, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
