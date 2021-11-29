-
A tale of mushroom foragingNew study finds most state residents support wolf reintroduction
-
KVNF's Kori Stanton talks with electronic-rock band Papadosio about their mushroom themed album 'Microdosio'. Billy and Sam Brouse call in to KVNF from…
-
Senator Kerry Donovan talks new winter driving law, end of sessionSeismic mapping projects approved for North Fork ValleyDecriminalization of magic…
-
Dust layers in snowpack causing faster melt, run offEffort to decriminalize magic mushrooms in Denver so far failingLawmakers spin on effectiveness of…
-
For this episode, mushrooms festivals and mushrooms lovers.The 35th annual Telluride Mushroom Festival took place recently. To give a sense of what that…
-
The 35th annual Telluride Mushroom Festival took place this month. KVNF's Jake Ryan was there, and he talked with organizers and participants about the…
-
NewscastNew Colorado Supreme Court Justice AppointedDelta Continues Search For New City Manager Bicycle Tour of Colorado Stops In HotchkissHighway 133…
-
The unusually wet spring has made some mushroom foragers very happy. One listener in Paonia posted her haul of morels to iseechange.org, and she wondered…
-
Foraging for wild, edible fungi may be a growing trend. But most of the mushrooms we eat come from farms — and a behind-the-scenes look at one of them turns out to be pretty exciting on its own.
-
Guess what scientists found lurking inside a common-looking packet of supermarket porcini? Three entirely new species of fungi. That's what happens when you sequence the DNA of your dinner.