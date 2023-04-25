© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BANNER_1-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS

KVNF's News and Public Affairs team wins 12 awards from the Society for Professional Journalists and the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Taya Jae,
Laura PalmisanoLisa YoungGavin Dahl
Published April 25, 2023 at 11:59 AM MDT
Top of the Rockies (1).jpeg
Shannon Young
/
KGNU

The KVNF News and Public Affairs team has been recognized for outstanding journalism by both The Society for Professional Journalists and The Colorado Broadcasters Association. The awards were announced in Denver on Saturday April, 22, 2023. A big congratulations to Laura Palmisano, Taya Jae, Lisa Young and Gavin Dahl.

The Society for Professional Journalism Awards

Colorado Broadcasters Association

In the SPJ Top of the Rockies competition, Rocky Mountain Community Radio won a combined 27 awards, with KHOL in Jackson, WY winning eight (8), KVNF winning eight (8), Aspen Public Radio winning four (4), KUNC winning four (4), KGNU in Boulder/Denver winning two (2), and KBUT in Crested Butte winning one (1).

In total, member stations of Rocky Mountain Community Radio won a combined 25 CBA awards across all markets, with Aspen Public Radio winning four (4), KOTO in Telluride winning four (4), KVNF winning four (4), KUVO in Denver winning four (4), KSUT in Ignacio winning three (3) with two of those recognizing KSUT Tribal Radio, KGNU in Boulder/Denver winning two (2), KRFC in Fort Collins winning two (2), KUNC in Greeley winning one (1), and KDNK in Carbondale winning one (1).

Tags
NEWS Top of the RockiesSociety of Professional JournalistsColorado Broadcasters AssociationAwards of ExcellenceLocal MotionKVNF Regional NewscastThe Pen and The SwordLaura PalmisanoTaya JaeGavin DahlLisa YoungPaoniaMontroseLake City
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
See stories by Taya Jae
Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
See stories by Laura Palmisano
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He worked for KVNF from July 2020 to July 2022. He won awards and recognition for his KVNF reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl