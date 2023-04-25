KVNF's News and Public Affairs team wins 12 awards from the Society for Professional Journalists and the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
The KVNF News and Public Affairs team has been recognized for outstanding journalism by both The Society for Professional Journalists and The Colorado Broadcasters Association. The awards were announced in Denver on Saturday April, 22, 2023. A big congratulations to Laura Palmisano, Taya Jae, Lisa Young and Gavin Dahl.
The Society for Professional Journalism Awards
- First Place, Health Feature, Local Motion: Death and Dying
- Second Place, Health Feature, Local Motion: Birth Stories
- First Place, Mental Health Feature, Crisis Intervention Training gives law enforcement and social workers practice handling tough situations
- Second Place, Arts & Entertainment and Food Feature, The Pen and The Sword: Kali Fajardo-Anstine discusses her debut novel, Woman of Light
- First Place, Social Justice Reporting, Sand Creek Massacre descendant discusses History Colorado's new exhibit
- Second Place, Social Justice Reporting, Local Motion: Dr. Nicki Gonzales on How Latinos Shaped Colorado History
- Third Place, Business Feature, Local Motion: Western Slope economic update by Dr. Nathan Perry
- Third Place, Science and Technology News Reporting, What should you do if you lose your vaccination card?
Colorado Broadcasters Association
- Award of Excellence, Best Public Affairs Program, Local Motion: Betsy Marston reflects on 4 decades at High Country News, touts Writers on the Range service
- Certificate of Merit, Best Public Affairs Program, Local Motion: Birth Stories
- Certificate of Merit, Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast, KVNF Regional Newscast: September 29, 2022
- Certificate of Merit, Best News Coverage of a Single Event, Governor Polis visits Lake San Cristobal as part of Western Slope tour
In the SPJ Top of the Rockies competition, Rocky Mountain Community Radio won a combined 27 awards, with KHOL in Jackson, WY winning eight (8), KVNF winning eight (8), Aspen Public Radio winning four (4), KUNC winning four (4), KGNU in Boulder/Denver winning two (2), and KBUT in Crested Butte winning one (1).
In total, member stations of Rocky Mountain Community Radio won a combined 25 CBA awards across all markets, with Aspen Public Radio winning four (4), KOTO in Telluride winning four (4), KVNF winning four (4), KUVO in Denver winning four (4), KSUT in Ignacio winning three (3) with two of those recognizing KSUT Tribal Radio, KGNU in Boulder/Denver winning two (2), KRFC in Fort Collins winning two (2), KUNC in Greeley winning one (1), and KDNK in Carbondale winning one (1).