KVNF's News and Public Affairs team wins 12 awards from the Society for Professional Journalists and the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

The KVNF News and Public Affairs team has been recognized for outstanding journalism by both The Society for Professional Journalists and The Colorado Broadcasters Association. The awards were announced in Denver on Saturday April, 22, 2023. A big congratulations to Laura Palmisano, Taya Jae, Lisa Young and Gavin Dahl.

The Society for Professional Journalism Awards



Colorado Broadcasters Association



In the SPJ Top of the Rockies competition, Rocky Mountain Community Radio won a combined 27 awards, with KHOL in Jackson, WY winning eight (8), KVNF winning eight (8), Aspen Public Radio winning four (4), KUNC winning four (4), KGNU in Boulder/Denver winning two (2), and KBUT in Crested Butte winning one (1).

In total, member stations of Rocky Mountain Community Radio won a combined 25 CBA awards across all markets, with Aspen Public Radio winning four (4), KOTO in Telluride winning four (4), KVNF winning four (4), KUVO in Denver winning four (4), KSUT in Ignacio winning three (3) with two of those recognizing KSUT Tribal Radio, KGNU in Boulder/Denver winning two (2), KRFC in Fort Collins winning two (2), KUNC in Greeley winning one (1), and KDNK in Carbondale winning one (1).

