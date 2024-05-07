KVNF wins 7 awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Colorado Broadcasters Association
The KVNF News and Public Affairs team has been recognized for outstanding journalism by both The Society for Professional Journalists and The Colorado Broadcasters Association. A big congratulations to Lisa Young, Taya Jae, Laura Palmisano, and Cassie Knust.
The Society for Professional Journalism Awards
- Second Place, Ag and Environment Feature, Farm Friday: Ranchers and the environment benefit from 'high-tech' fencing
- Second Place, Health Feature, Emily Ladau talks about Demystifying Disability
- Second Place, Health News, WIC Colorado: Enrollment Increases, Changes to Program
- Second Place, Politics News, Boebert to switch districts for better shot at winning in 2024, decries 'Aspen donors'
- Second Place, Education News, Local Motion: The state's new PreK program and Unify Montrose aim to solve childcare desert
Colorado Broadcasters Association
- Award of Excellence, Best Public Affairs Program, Local Motion: Latiné stories by KVNF
- Certificate of Merit, Best Public Affairs Program, Local Motion: Meet a Male Midwife