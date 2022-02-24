© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Scott Yates

    KVNF Regional Newscast: February 24, 2022
    We conclude the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions with the 19th story in the series. It’s hard to imagine a carbon neutral world without considering airplanes. Aviation contributes about 2.5 percent of annual CO2 emissions worldwide. As KOTO’s Matt Hoisch explains, airports are starting to find ways to bring down that number.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: February 24, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
