Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: February 24, 2022
Published February 24, 2022 at 8:16 AM MST
- Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes leading effort to rename Negro Creek and Negro Mesa near Cedaredge
- Unique partnership attracts $1.7M RISE grant for new value-added agriculture facility in Olathe
- Gov. Jared Polis calls anti-LGBTQ bills 'un-American and an example of Republican overreach'
- More Democratic candidates enter Congressional race for chance to challenge Lauren Boebert
- KOTO's Matt Hoisch wraps up the RMCR fossil fuel transition collaboration with a story on greener fuels at airports, given aviation contributes about 2.5% of annual CO2 emissions worldwide