© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 24, 2022

Published February 24, 2022 at 8:16 AM MST
FF Photo 3.jpg
Matt Hoisch
/
KOTO
Telluride Regional Airport switched to a fuel blend using SAF in 2021.
  • Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes leading effort to rename Negro Creek and Negro Mesa near Cedaredge
  • Unique partnership attracts $1.7M RISE grant for new value-added agriculture facility in Olathe
  • Gov. Jared Polis calls anti-LGBTQ bills 'un-American and an example of Republican overreach'
  • More Democratic candidates enter Congressional race for chance to challenge Lauren Boebert
  • KOTO's Matt Hoisch wraps up the RMCR fossil fuel transition collaboration with a story on greener fuels at airports, given aviation contributes about 2.5% of annual CO2 emissions worldwide

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Don SuppesDelta CountyRISE GrantOlatheagricultureJared PolisLGBTQLauren BoebertScott YatesAdam Frisch2022 ElectionThird Congressional DistrictKOTOMatt HoischRMCRFossil Fuel Reporting CollaborationRocky Mountain Community Radio Coalition
Stay Connected