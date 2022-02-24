© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 24, 2022

Published February 24, 2022 at 8:16 AM MST
FF Photo 3.jpg
Matt Hoisch
/
KOTO
Telluride Regional Airport switched to a fuel blend using SAF in 2021.
  • Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes leading effort to rename Negro Creek and Negro Mesa near Cedaredge
  • Unique partnership attracts $1.7M RISE grant for new value-added agriculture facility in Olathe
  • Gov. Jared Polis calls anti-LGBTQ bills 'un-American and an example of Republican overreach'
  • More Democratic candidates enter Congressional race for chance to challenge Lauren Boebert
  • KOTO's Matt Hoisch wraps up the RMCR fossil fuel transition collaboration with a story on greener fuels at airports, given aviation contributes about 2.5% of annual CO2 emissions worldwide

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Don SuppesDelta CountyRISE GrantOlatheagricultureJared PolisLGBTQLauren BoebertScott YatesAdam Frisch2022 ElectionThird Congressional DistrictKOTOMatt HoischRMCRFossil Fuel Reporting CollaborationRocky Mountain Community Radio Coalition
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content
  • 1CoalBasinSept2021.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: February 23, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Kate Redmond reports a Town of Paonia contractor has laid out recommendations for a way forward on addressing the troubled water system. Plus, Eleanor Bennett reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio on a group of stakeholders working with Pitkin County to capture methane leaking out of abandoned coal mines above the town of Redstone.