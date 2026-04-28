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KVNF wins 10 awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Colorado Broadcasters Association

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Brody Wilson,
Lisa YoungJames BarrsMarty Durlin
Published April 28, 2026 at 10:12 AM MDT
Photo: Steve Hostetler
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Lisa Young

April 2026 (Paonia, Colorado) — KVNF Community Radio is proud to announce that the KVNF News Team has received multiple awards from the Colorado Broadcasters Association (CBA) and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

This recognition reflects the continued commitment of our journalists to covering the communities, issues, and stories that matter most on Colorado's Western Slope.

Colorado Broadcasters Association — Awards of Excellence

Brody Wilson received two Awards of Excellence from the CBA:

Colorado Broadcasters Association — Certificates of Merit

Society of Professional Journalists — Top of the Rockies, Small Newsroom
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News & Public Affairs Top of the RockiesSociety of Professional JournalistsColorado Broadcasters AssociationAwards of ExcellenceLocal ArtsKVNF Regional NewscastLisa YoungBrody Wilson
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
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Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
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James Barrs
James was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended Northwestern University where he studied Music and English Literature. James started his radio career as a DJ on WNUR 89.3 FM, Northwestern’s student-run radio station, and four years later became their General Manager. More recently, he has served as the Community Engagement Producer at Aspen Public Radio. He now lives in Paonia, CO and produces for both APR and KVNF. 
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Marty Durlin
Marty has a long history in public radio and with KVNF and the KVNF news team. She lives in Paonia and reports for KVNF and The High Country Shopper.
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