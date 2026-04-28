KVNF wins 10 awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Colorado Broadcasters Association
April 2026 (Paonia, Colorado) — KVNF Community Radio is proud to announce that the KVNF News Team has received multiple awards from the Colorado Broadcasters Association (CBA) and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).
This recognition reflects the continued commitment of our journalists to covering the communities, issues, and stories that matter most on Colorado's Western Slope.
Colorado Broadcasters Association — Awards of Excellence
Brody Wilson received two Awards of Excellence from the CBA:
- Best Public Affairs Program — Preserving the Land, One Easement at a Time: How Colorado Families Are Protecting Open Space for the Future
- Best News Coverage of a Single Event — The Heart of Montrose Beats Again: A Courthouse Restored for the Next Century
Colorado Broadcasters Association — Certificates of Merit
- Best Public Affairs Program — Lisa Young — Delta Health closes labor and delivery unit / Osito Farms and Western Culture Creamery
- Best News Feature, Report or Series — Brody Wilson — Inside the Junior Sheep Show: Hard Work, Husbandry, and a Little Fluff
- Best News Coverage of a Single Event — James Barrs — Designers, Artists and Performers Come Together for Paonia's "Mythos" Fashion Show
- Best Sports Feature — Brody Wilson — Skijoring. Not for the faint of heart, but fun to watch
Society of Professional Journalists — Top of the Rockies, Small Newsroom
- Legal Feature, Second Place — Marty Durlin — Short Term Rentals in the Town of Paonia - Ballot Question 2B
- Special Topic/Section, First Place — Brody Wilson — Legal Psychedelics in Colorado
- News Photography/Videography, Second Place — Lisa Young — KVNF Farm Friday: Innovation Expo aims to bring new tech to area farmers and ranchers
- Ag and Environment: News, Third Place — Brody Wilson — Power in Partnership: Garnet Mesa Solar Lights Up Delta County