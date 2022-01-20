© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience. You can always stream static free here at KVNF.org
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 20, 2022

Published January 20, 2022 at 8:12 AM MST
Natural gas activity in Sublette County led to a local revenue boom in the 1990s. Now, some prospectors are interested in upping drilling in the area again.
  • New mobile home park dispute resolution flooded with complaints about water leaks, mold, sewage & landscaping
  • The North Fork Valley Skate Park is one step closer to reality thanks to a $25K grant from Tony Hawk Foundation
  • Kate Redmond reports Board of Trustees elections are coming up April 5th in Paonia, Hotchkiss, Crawford, Cedaredge, and Norwood and now is the time to check in with your town clerk if you want to run
  • Hotchkiss officer Julia Thompson is resigning and running for town trustee
  • KHOL's Will Walkey reports on public lands battles between conservationists and business interests in Wyoming

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
