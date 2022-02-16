KVNF Regional Newscast: February 16, 2022

Gavin Dahl reports the U.S. Senate unanimously approved Michael Bennet's bill to establish Amache National Historic Site, as the 80th anniversary of the internment of thousands of Japanese Americans during WWII approaches
Kate Redmond reports water issues were under the microscope again at Paonia's trustee meeting last week
KSJD's Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports the Ute Mountain Ute tribe is adding hydroelectric projects to the ongoing transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy generation, for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration