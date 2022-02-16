© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 16, 2022

Published February 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM MST
KSJD UteMtUteHydro.jpeg
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KSJD
A "No Trespassing" sign marks the Ute Mountain Ute reservation near the outskirts of Mesa Verde National Park.
  • Gavin Dahl reports the U.S. Senate unanimously approved Michael Bennet's bill to establish Amache National Historic Site, as the 80th anniversary of the internment of thousands of Japanese Americans during WWII approaches
  • Kate Redmond reports water issues were under the microscope again at Paonia's trustee meeting last week
  • KSJD's Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports the Ute Mountain Ute tribe is adding hydroelectric projects to the ongoing transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy generation, for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration

