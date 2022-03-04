© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 4, 2022

Published March 4, 2022 at 8:12 AM MST
SolSandoval.png
Kate Redmond
/
KVNF
Sol Sandoval is running for Colorado's Third Congressional District seat in the Democratic primary.
  • Department of Health Care Policy & Financing puts prior authorizations for mental health therapies on pause to sort out delays from new private contractor for those and for Medicaid payments
  • Republican candidates filed a federal lawsuit seeking to end Colorado's campaign donation limits, approved by voters in 2002
  • Lisa Young reports on Delta County Commissioners voting down DMEA's solar project on Garnet Mesa this week
  • Kate Redmond speaks to CD3 candidate Sol Sandoval, a Democrat

Tags

