Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: March 4, 2022
Published March 4, 2022 at 8:12 AM MST
- Department of Health Care Policy & Financing puts prior authorizations for mental health therapies on pause to sort out delays from new private contractor for those and for Medicaid payments
- Republican candidates filed a federal lawsuit seeking to end Colorado's campaign donation limits, approved by voters in 2002
- Lisa Young reports on Delta County Commissioners voting down DMEA's solar project on Garnet Mesa this week
- Kate Redmond speaks to CD3 candidate Sol Sandoval, a Democrat