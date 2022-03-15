© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 15, 2022

Published March 15, 2022 at 8:19 AM MDT
AlexWalker.png
Kate Redmond
/
KVNF
Alex Walker speaks to KVNF via Zoom on March 14, 2022.
  • Federal judge upholds Colorado's campaign contribution limits, despite effort by Republicans to suspend them
  • License plate renewals will include annual state parks pass starting in 2023, with opt out option for drivers
  • Nearly 6000 residents of Mesa County woke up without power this morning, according to Xcel Energy
  • Mesa County Commissioners Janet Rowland and Cody Davis are leading creation of navigation hubs for mental health support
  • A sewer pipe collapsed behind Paonia Town Hall last week
  • Ouray City Council halted installation of water meters, focusing instead on new sewer and water treatment plants
  • CJ Brafford, director of Ute Indian Museum in Montrose, recognized with Women's Day Spirit Award in Denver for her work preserving Native American culture and traditions
  • Kate Redmond interviews Democratic Alex Walker, as we wrap up our series with candidates competing for Lauren Boebert's seat representing Colorado's Third Congressional District

Tags

