Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 8, 2021

By 9 minutes ago
  • Wilderness Workshop leads conservation groups blocking 53 fracking leases in the Piceance Basin
  • Animas River sees lowest flow in recorded history as southwest remains in exceptional drought
  • Scott Franz reports state lawmakers are feeling on edge as they prepare to return to work in Denver
  • The state has overhauled oil & gas rules, giving local communities more authority to regulate the industry, but as Maeve Conran of KGNU reports, 2 Front Range counties have radically different ideas of what local control means

Amanda Harper at her home on the border of Weld and Boulder Counties
Credit Maeve Conran / KGNU

  

Tags: 
KGNU
Maeve Conran
RMCR
rocky mountain community radio
Fossil Fuel Reporting Collaboration
Weld County
Boulder County
Oil & Gas
Local Control
Front Range
Scott Franz
CapCov
Capitol Coverage
Insurrection
Colorado State Legislature
Colorado General Assembly
2021 Session
Animas River
Durango Herald
Drought
Exceptional Drought
Wilderness Workshop
Piceance Basin
fracking
BLM
Bureau of Land Management

