Colorado General Assembly

Today's newscast features an in-depth interview with State Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis from Colorado's District 17. The Senator was named Legislator of the…
Gov. Polis signs $34B state budgetHotchkiss Marshals department in hot water, reports DCIArbol Farm Market kicks off 2021 season 5-8pm tonight at Paonia…
Jerry Greene, co-founder of KOTO radio in Telluride has diedAmber McReynolds, ex-director of Denver elections, nominated to USPS board of governorsBLM…
Colorado will offer on-site vaccine clinics at workplacesGunnison affordable housing shortage leads to packed extended stay motelsDrost's Chocolates moves…
This week's Local Motion features reporter Laura Palmisano's unfiltered conversations with Republican State Senator Don Coram and Democratic State Senator…
Conservative presidents resigning from University of Colorado & Western Colorado UniversityEthics complaint against Dave Knutson on agenda for Paonia…
5 Mesa County residents test positive for COVID variant first seen in IndiaGov. Polis signs bill requiring State Board of Education to review civics…
Governor launching new Colorado Department of Early ChildhoodRedistricting in Colorado may be further delayed by proposed legistationMontrose City…
Gov. Polis amends, extends mask mandateLawmakers send $34B budget to GovernorGov. Polis signed 19 bills last week39-year old woman killed by bear near…
KVNF wins 12 awards from Society of Professional JournalistsPaonia in Motion launches community surveyFormer Paonia police officer & Cedaredge High School…