KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 22, 2021

  • 6 tons of rock fell on Ouray Hydro Power Plant intake pipe
  • Suspect arrested in murder of Ana Victoria Rascon
  • State auditor harshly criticizes Colorado Department of Labor & Employment
  • BLM conducting prescribed burns this week along Govt Springs Rd & on Dry Mesa
  • State lawmakers have more money to spend in next year's budget than originally thought
  • After ticket money vaporized, thousands of event organizers and venues will see relief thanks to a settlement reached between WA state attorney general's office & Brown Paper Tickets

Friends of the Paradise Theatre
Paradise Theatre
sunshine knight
Washington State Attorney General's Office
Brown Paper Tickets
BLM
Bureau of Land Management
Prescribed Burns
CapCov
Capitol Coverage
Scott Franz
RMCR
Rocky Mountain Community Radio Coalition
Ana Victoria Rascon
CDLE
Colorado Department of Labor & Employment
State Budget
Ouray Hydro Power Plant
Ouray
Ice Climbing

