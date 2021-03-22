KVNF Regional Newscast: March 22, 2021

- 6 tons of rock fell on Ouray Hydro Power Plant intake pipe
- Suspect arrested in murder of Ana Victoria Rascon
- State auditor harshly criticizes Colorado Department of Labor & Employment
- BLM conducting prescribed burns this week along Govt Springs Rd & on Dry Mesa
- State lawmakers have more money to spend in next year's budget than originally thought
- After ticket money vaporized, thousands of event organizers and venues will see relief thanks to a settlement reached between WA state attorney general's office & Brown Paper Tickets