Talkin Music: Ghost Tapes

Ghost Tapes is a modern soul, funk and R&B band out of Denver, CO. On their second full album, FIG, the band explores themes of stuggle, death, rebirth and growth. KVNF's Kori Stanton talks with all five members via Zoom just before the album release. This program features the debut of Ghost Tapes' song "Spilled Milk" which was written by the band's lead singer Ishka B. Phoenix about the late Denver musician and artist Colin Ward. Ranging from sweet, poetic musings to aggressive, righteous indignation, FIG delivers audiences juicy, ripened offerings that satify the craving for purposeful, powerful, and honest music.

Ghost Tapes talks with 'Talkin Music' host & producer Kori Stanton about their new album 'FIG.'