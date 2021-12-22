KVNF Regional Newscast: December 22, 2021
- Delta County Emergency Management & 911 dispatch will conduct a test of the CodeRed emergency alert system tonight from 6-8pm, learn more here
- Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes and all 3 Montrose County Commissioners sign on to letter calling for better mental health treatment, prompted by Colorado News Collaborative reporting
- Environmental groups concerned about new rules from Colorado's Air Quality Control Commission to cut greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas industry
- President Biden appoints former Colorado House Speaker KC Becker as EPA administrator for Region 8
- Gov. Polis names M. Michael Cooke to lead the Department of Early Childhood
- Scott Franz reports the state is ramping up coronavirus testing, vaccine clinics
- Kate Redmond speaks to Colorado West Land Trust about a new conservation agreement on the Smith Fork