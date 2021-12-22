KVNF Regional Newscast: December 22, 2021

State Senator Chris Hansen (D-Denver) shares an update on the state’s Joint Budget Committee and talks about his bipartisan legislation modernizing electric transmission infrastructure to meet clean energy goals in Colorado. Plus KVNF's Gavin Dahl asks him what he wants voters in the Third Congressional District to know about working across the aisle with State Senator Don Coram (R-Montrose), who is expected to challenge Lauren Boebert in the 2022 Congressional election.

Listen • 8:10