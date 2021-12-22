© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 22, 2021

Published December 22, 2021 at 8:46 AM MST
COWestLandTrust.JPG
Colorado West Land Trust
A wetland on the Smith Fork, conserved in perpetuity by Colorado West Land Trust and Crawford Clipper Ditch Company, in partnership with the Bureau of Reclamation.
  • Delta County Emergency Management & 911 dispatch will conduct a test of the CodeRed emergency alert system tonight from 6-8pm, learn more here
  • Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes and all 3 Montrose County Commissioners sign on to letter calling for better mental health treatment, prompted by Colorado News Collaborative reporting
  • Environmental groups concerned about new rules from Colorado's Air Quality Control Commission to cut greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas industry
  • President Biden appoints former Colorado House Speaker KC Becker as EPA administrator for Region 8
  • Gov. Polis names M. Michael Cooke to lead the Department of Early Childhood
  • Scott Franz reports the state is ramping up coronavirus testing, vaccine clinics
  • Kate Redmond speaks to Colorado West Land Trust about a new conservation agreement on the Smith Fork

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastDelta CountyEmergency ManagementMental Health ColoradoColorado News CollaborativeAir Quality Control CommissionOil & GasMethaneKC BeckerEPAColorado Department of Early ChildhoodScott FranzCapCovCapitol CoverageCOVID-19vaccinesKate RedmondBureau of ReclamationColorado West Land TrustWater
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
Related Content
  • Power lines near Houston on Feb. 16. Some Texas residents are facing enormous power bills after wholesale prices for electricity skyrocketed amid last week's massive grid failure.
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 21, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    State Senator Chris Hansen (D-Denver) shares an update on the state’s Joint Budget Committee and talks about his bipartisan legislation modernizing electric transmission infrastructure to meet clean energy goals in Colorado. Plus KVNF's Gavin Dahl asks him what he wants voters in the Third Congressional District to know about working across the aisle with State Senator Don Coram (R-Montrose), who is expected to challenge Lauren Boebert in the 2022 Congressional election.