KVNF Regional Newscast: March 4, 2022

Published March 4, 2022 at 8:06 AM MST
Kate Redmond
KVNF
Sol Sandoval is running for Colorado's Third Congressional District seat in the Democratic primary.
  • Department of Health Care Policy & Financing puts prior authorizations for mental health therapies on pause to sort out delays from new private contractor for those and for Medicaid payments
  • Republican candidates filed a federal lawsuit seeking to end Colorado's campaign donation limits, approved by voters in 2002
  • Lisa Young reports on Delta County Commissioners voting down DMEA's solar project on Garnet Mesa this week
  • Kate Redmond speaks to CD3 candidate Sol Sandoval, a Democrat

KVNF Regional Newscast mental healthMedicaidCampaign FinanceDMEADelta County CommissionersSolar EnergyLisa YoungSol SandovalLauren BoebertCD3Third Congressional District2022 Election
