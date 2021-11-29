Mindful Moments

-
Compassion Part IV
-
Part III: Compassion
-
Today we look at mindfully approaching social change.
-
Mindfully finding your sanctuary anywhere you are.
-
This week Gavin Dahl speaks with KVNF host and mindfulness coach Erin Easton and Montrose Recreation Center fitness leader John Wagner about the Whole…
-
If you give and continue to give, you become richer and richer all the time. Richer in terms of happiness and well-being.
-
We take a mindful look into why having a sense of meaning and purpose is so important to our well-being.
-
Part 1 of 4. Stress is present in all of our lives, and is unlikely to go away anytime soon.
-
Mindfully changing old habits.
-
Part 2 of 3 in a series about being mindful of the body. Looking at the ways we neglect or turn away from the body. We live in a society that requires us…