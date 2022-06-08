© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 8, 2022

Published June 8, 2022 at 8:07 AM MDT
LeagueForum.jpg

Montrose Regional Health is once again requiring masks for everyone coming into the hospital or its clinics. The requirement applies regardless of vaccination status and is effective immediately. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the two-week COVID positivity rate for Montrose County is 8.2 percent. Meanwhile, the state vaccine bus will stop in Montrose tomorrow at the Mexican American Development Association, 17 N. Sixth Street. It will be there from 10 am to 6 pm. Vaccines are free, with no insurance or ID required.

A Mesa County grand jury had enough probable cause to investigate and indict Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, in March on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. That’s according to a ruling by District Judge Matthew Barrett. Peters’ and Knisley’s attorneys filed a motion asking Barrett to review the case. Grand Junction Sentinel reports in his ruling, the judge stated, quote, “The acts and/or omissions of Knisley and Peters, as public officials, constituted the crimes of violation of a duty. The record supports a finding of probable cause for the allegations.”

The 150th annual Colorado State Fair in Pueblo will not hold any poultry events where commingling of birds could occur, to slow the spread of the highly pathogenic avian flu. The flu has been identified in wild and domestic flocks in Colorado and 35 other states. Pueblo Chieftain reports more than 1.4 million birds have been euthanized in Colorado to avoid the spread of the disease, which has a mortality rate of 90-100 percent, according to the state veterinarian. The State Fair at the fairgrounds in Pueblo is scheduled from August 26th to September 5th this year.

Some Colorado lawmakers say they are gearing up to pass new laws promoting abortion access if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down federal protections. As Scott Franz reports for Capitol Coverage, one Democrat says she sees some opportunities after a recent tour of abortion clinics in Mexico City.

SPOT (:42)

Primary ballots are in the mail this week. In Colorado’s third congressional district, primary candidates are meeting tonight at a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Colorado. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KSJD’s Lucas Brady Woods sat down with the League’s board president, Karen Sheek, to find out more.

FEATURE (4:50)

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
