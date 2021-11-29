Matt Hoisch

-
KVNF Regional Newscast 11/26/21
-
Colorado Board of Health may weaken vaccine mandate for hospital workers at October 21st meetingMontrose School District rolling out rapid COVID testing…
-
Climber Patrick Eells dies on Gilpin PeakNorth Fork Merchant Herald sheds light on Hotchkiss Marshall & Judge keeping marshall's daughter's shoplifting…
-
Winter Park ski resort becomes 11th Colorado ski resort facing COVID outbreakCoalition seeks Wild & Scenic designation for Crystal RiverColorado…
-
Grand Junction City Council working on marijuana ballot measures for April electionCDOT will spend some of $150M relief funds to improve Hwy 50 between…
-
State Supreme Court declines mask mandate lawsuitSenator Cory Gardner touts Grand Junction Airport grant1800 pounds of marijuana seized in local raidsBack…
-
Montrose School District seeks survey input on Return to Learn planPine Gulch Fire spreading rapidly north of Grand JunctionAn effort to recall Mesa…