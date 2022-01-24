© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 24, 2022

Published January 24, 2022 at 8:23 AM MST
  • Rep. Matt Soper and Rep. Janice Rich say they regret their votes last week on failed amendments to house resolution
  • Orthodox Jewish visitors to the U.S. Capitol offended by Lauren Boebert remarks while leaving an elevator
  • Colorado Bowhunters Association tells CPW they don't want to wear orange during overlap with muzzleloader season
  • As semester starts today, Colorado Mesa University requires masks for first time in 20 months
  • Suicide threats, threats to others, and welfare checks reported to Safe2Tell hotline were up 23% total in December
  • Eric Galatas reports it is getting harder to receive financial assistance in Colorado
  • Kate Redmond speaks to Paonia Town Administrator Corrine Ferguson about public works director Travis Loberg's resignation and the town's fragile water delivery system

KVNF Regional NewscastColorado General AssemblyMatt SoperJanice RichLauren BoebertCPWHuntingColorado Mesa UniversityCOVID-19Mask MandateSafe2TellEric GalatasPaoniaCorinne FergusonWater
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
