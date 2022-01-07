KVNF Regional Newscast: January 7, 2022
- New database seeks to build trust in law enforcement in Colorado
- Hotchkiss asking businesses to obtain a free license, according to ordinance already on the books
- KOTO's Matt Hoisch talks to government teachers in San Miguel County about how national polarization is playing out in the classroom one year after the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol
- Kate Redmond reports the family of Paige Pierce is bringing a civil suit in state court against Delta County Sheriff's Deputy Nolan Davis and his supervisor