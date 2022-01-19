© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience. You can always stream static free here at KVNF.org
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 19, 2022

Published January 19, 2022 at 8:19 AM MST
IMG_1115.JPG
Sarah Flower
/
KSUT
Andy Hawk of Timber Age Systems shows cross-laminated timber.
  • Delta County Planning Commission approves DMEA's Garnet Mesa solar project for a second time
  • Montrose County School District staffers Matt Jenkins and Jacob Price presented to the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs last week, asserting Johnson Elementary's Thunderbird mascot is not derogatory
  • Meanwhile the Lamar and Yuma School Districts will have to change their Savages and Tribe mascots
  • New data shows driving under the influence of alcohol is five times more prevalent than marijuana-impaired driving in Colorado
  • Scott Franz reports it took less than a week of the new legislative session for Colorado lawmakers to start shouting
  • KSUT's Sarah Flower visited a facility in Durango working to keep wood from fire mitigation efforts from ending up in landfills

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastDelta County Planning CommissionDMEASolar PowerMontrose County School DistrictNative MascotsColorado Commission on Indian AffairsDUICapCovCapitol CoverageScott FranzKSUTSarah FlowerRMCRFossil Fuel Reporting CollaborationRocky Mountain Community Radio Coalition
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl