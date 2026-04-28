KVNF wins 11 awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Colorado Broadcasters Association

April 2026 (Paonia, Colorado) — KVNF Community Radio is proud to announce that the KVNF News Team has received multiple awards from the Colorado Broadcasters Association (CBA) and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

This recognition reflects the continued commitment of our journalists to covering the communities, issues, and stories that matter most on Colorado's Western Slope.

Colorado Broadcasters Association — Awards of Excellence

Brody Wilson received two Awards of Excellence from the CBA:

Colorado Broadcasters Association — Certificates of Merit

Society of Professional Journalists — Top of the Rockies, Small Newsroom