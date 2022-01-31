KVNF Regional Newscast: January 31, 2022
- Retiring Congressman Ed Perlmutter (D-Arvada) endorses Brittany Pettersen (D-Lakewood) in Colorado's 7th Congressional District race to replace him
- Main street closed in City of Delta this week for setup of test project to make downtown safer
- Kate Redmond reports costs keep going up to move Delta Library out of the historic Carnegie building, into soon-to-be-renovated former City Market building
KOTO's Julia Caulfield reports on efforts to reimagine the economy in the Nucla area, after the local mine and power plant closed in 2017