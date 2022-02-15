KVNF Regional Newscast: February 15, 2022

Marijuana sales in 2021 set new record, according to Colorado Department of Revenue
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters drops out of re-election race, declares she's now running for Secretary of State
Republican Congressional candidate Marina Zimmerman denounces violent threats made by other conservatives against elected Democrats
Kate Redmond reports nearly two dozen bighorn sheep got helicopter rides last week, as part of a CPW effort to re-establish native species in their historic habitat
For Rocky Mountain Community Radio's series on fossil fuel transitions, Halle Zander reports on progress by utility cooperative Holy Cross Energy to provide 100 percent renewable energy to members by 2030