Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 15, 2022

Published February 15, 2022 at 8:23 AM MST
KAJX_RenewableEnergy.JPG
Halle Zander
/
Aspen Public Radio
Solar panels in Woody Creek, Colorado at Holy Cross Energy's new Pitkin County farm absorb the afternoon sun on Feb. 3. The project opened in October and will produce 10-12 gigawatts of power and help the utility reach its goal of providing 100% renewable energy by 2030.
  • Marijuana sales in 2021 set new record, according to Colorado Department of Revenue
  • Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters drops out of re-election race, declares she's now running for Secretary of State
  • Republican Congressional candidate Marina Zimmerman denounces violent threats made by other conservatives against elected Democrats
  • Kate Redmond reports nearly two dozen bighorn sheep got helicopter rides last week, as part of a CPW effort to re-establish native species in their historic habitat
  • For Rocky Mountain Community Radio's series on fossil fuel transitions, Halle Zander reports on progress by utility cooperative Holy Cross Energy to provide 100 percent renewable energy to members by 2030

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Retail MarijuanaTina PetersColorado Secretary of StateMarina ZimmermanLauren BoebertDon CoramThird Congressional District2022 ElectionCPWColorado Parks & WildlifeBig Horn Sheep HerdsHoly Cross EnergyRenewable EnergySolar PowerRocky Mountain Community Radio CoalitionFossil Fuel Reporting CollaborationHalle ZanderKAJX
